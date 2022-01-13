Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 10,761 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $174.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,991. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

