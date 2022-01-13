Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $72.19 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $72,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.