Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,210. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

