DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $792.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00390767 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.22 or 0.01276234 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

