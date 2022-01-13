Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.68

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.68 and traded as high as C$38.28. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 49,260 shares trading hands.

DRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -675.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.