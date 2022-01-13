Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.24 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

