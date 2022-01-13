Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,431 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,362.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

