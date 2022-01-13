Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,431 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,362.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
