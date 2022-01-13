Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of DUOL opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 153,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,912 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.