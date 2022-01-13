DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.48.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $83.72. 2,137,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,399. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

