Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.95 ($54.49).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.86 ($45.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.98 and its 200 day moving average is €38.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

