DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KSM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

