Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

