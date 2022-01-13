Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $58.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 7,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.37%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.