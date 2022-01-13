Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 496,704 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $13.02.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.