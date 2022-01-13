Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

EPC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 567,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,276. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $730,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

