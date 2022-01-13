Effect.AI Hits Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00217345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.87 or 0.00477715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

