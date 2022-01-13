Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 2,642.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eisai has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

