Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

