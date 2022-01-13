Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.74). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELDN opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

