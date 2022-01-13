Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

