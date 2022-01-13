Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.