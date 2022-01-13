Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $251.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,698. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

