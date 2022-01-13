Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

