Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading Up 0.6%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 32,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 126,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, reduced their target price on Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

