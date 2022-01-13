Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.82.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

