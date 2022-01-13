Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$64.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.54.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA stock opened at C$60.53 on Tuesday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.