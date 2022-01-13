Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.35. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 16,473 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

