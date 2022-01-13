ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

