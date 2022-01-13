ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

