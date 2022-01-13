Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,924. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

