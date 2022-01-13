Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$264.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$264.58.

Several research firms recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.99. 330,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,394. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

