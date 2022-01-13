Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,191,573 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $741.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $456,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

