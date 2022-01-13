Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,868 shares of company stock worth $99,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426,383 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

