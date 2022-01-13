Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 94,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

