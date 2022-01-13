Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $149.28

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.28, but opened at $153.61. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $154.18, with a volume of 12,553 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

