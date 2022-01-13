EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.46

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.46 and last traded at $116.79, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.