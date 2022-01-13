EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ENQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.53) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQ opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.86.

In related news, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,455.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,397,411 shares of company stock valued at $45,601,606.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.