Entegris, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

