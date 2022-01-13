Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. Envela shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 20,919 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

