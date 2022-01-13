EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

