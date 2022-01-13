EOSDT Price Hits $1.01 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.67 million and $33,386.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00077591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.28 or 0.07631895 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.64 or 0.99436317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00068961 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.