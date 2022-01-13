EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

