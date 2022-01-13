ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ePlus has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ePlus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ePlus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

