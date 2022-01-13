Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Increased to GBX 106 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 99 ($1.34) to GBX 106 ($1.44) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, raised their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.33) to GBX 99 ($1.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON EQLS opened at GBX 72 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Equals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.22 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($1.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.26. The company has a market capitalization of £129.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

