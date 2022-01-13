Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kilroy Realty Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

KRC stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.