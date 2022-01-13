Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$76.24 million during the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

