Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

