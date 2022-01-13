Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.71.

ERO stock opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.40 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

