Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.79% of inTEST worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of inTEST by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of inTEST by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

INTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

inTEST stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

