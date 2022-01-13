Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $92,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,206. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.