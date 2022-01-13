Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.20 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00018737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $103.59 million and $25.20 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

